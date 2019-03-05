Continuous Line and Wire Drawings

I had been looking for a way to loosen up and create more expressionistic and abstract art, but the fear of failure had kept me in my comfort zone.

A typical example of my ink drawing style in 2018.

Example of my surrealist style ink drawing in 2018.

I accidentally began to loosen up while sketching out some ideas for a sculpture. Knowing I would create it with wire, I began to let go of my control and draw loosely, as if I was sculpting with wire.

The simple line drawing I referenced to draw the same image more loosely.

Initially I created simple line drawings with the essential information of the figure which I referenced while allowing myself to draw freely.

Simple line drawing and my expressive intuitive interpretation.

After a few days of experimenting like this, to my surprise I was using a continuous unbroken line, and drawing fairly quickly.

Experimental loose line drawings.

This free flowing scrawl seemed to capture the energy and life that I was attempting to give my work. Reviewing it made me feel as though I had liberated myself. I had tapped a more natural and expressionistic way of drawing.

Close up detail of the continuous line drawing.

“A drawing is simply a line going for a walk.” Paul Klee

There were many failed drawings with this approach. I noticed the larger the scale I worked on, the better the results. Failure came from either overworking with too many lines, or not enough from being too cautious. It became a process of harmonising my creative outpouring with a Zen like focus, feeling for the sweet spot where to stop.



Five dancing ladies. Ink in a continuous line on A2 paper.

I am currently using the same approach to create wire drawings with.



Wire drawings, based on The Creation of Adam, by Michelangelo.



Continuous line wire drawings made with various metal wires and gauges.

Individual wire drawings each made from a single unbroken line of wire

Advertisements