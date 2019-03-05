Continuous Line and Wire Drawings

I had been looking for a way to loosen up and create more expressionistic and abstract art, but the fear of failure had kept me in my comfort zone.
I accidentally began to loosen up while sketching out some ideas for a sculpture. Knowing I would create it with wire, I began to let go of my control and draw loosely, as if I was sculpting with wire.
Initially I created simple line drawings with the essential information of the figure which I referenced while allowing myself to draw freely.
After a few days of experimenting like this, to my surprise I was using a continuous unbroken line, and drawing fairly quickly.
This free flowing scrawl seemed to capture the energy and life that I was attempting to give my work. Reviewing it made me feel as though I had liberated myself. I had tapped a more natural and expressionistic way of drawing.
“A drawing is simply a line going for a walk.”Paul Klee
There were many failed drawings with this approach. I noticed the larger the scale I worked on, the better the results. Failure came from either overworking with too many lines, or not enough from being too cautious. It became a process of harmonising my creative outpouring with a Zen like focus, feeling for the sweet spot where to stop.
I am currently using the same approach to create wire drawings with.